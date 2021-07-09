Sweet 2021 Shelby F-150 Can Be Had With 775 Horsepower

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Jul 09, 2021 - 8:50 AM

Shelby has announced the availability for the 2021 Shelby F-150 pickup. The truck comes in two versions, and both include the price of the 2021 Lariat 4×4 F-150 pickup. The standard version starts at $107,080 and uses a standard 5.0-liter V-8 engine.

The more interesting version is supercharged and starts at $114,980. The supercharger used for the truck is from Whipple and increases horsepower to 775. That should make for a very fast pickup that is also capable of being used off-road.

Shelby updates the interior with a custom quilted leather interior featuring red stitching and accents. The interior also gets numerous carbon-fiber tidbits and more. The suspension is completely upgraded using Raptor style FOX shocks that are adjustable for comfort on the street and performance off-road.

The truck also gets a lift kit and 22-inch alloy wheels. The wheels are shod with 35-inch BFG off-road tires that are ready to take on the trails. Shelby plans to produce 600 units for 2021.