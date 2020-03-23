Surface Go 2 Specifications Leak Tipping Two Options

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Mar 23, 2020 - 9:59 AM

Microsoft has a new Surface Go coming that is called the Surface Go 2 and alleged details have leaked. According to the leaked details, there will be two options when it comes to the Surface Go 2 with the main difference being storage and the processor used.

One option is tipped to use a Core m3-8100Y processor running at 1.10GHz. The processor is a dual-core unit capable of handling four threads with a 1.6 GHz base and 3.4 GHz boost. Graphics are handled by Intel UHD 615 GPU. This version will have 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

The other version will use a Intel Pentium 4425Y CPU at 1.7GHz. That CPU has dual cores and can handle four threads with a 1.7 GHz base with no boost. Graphics are handled by the same Intel UHD 615 GPU.

This machine will also feature 8GB of RAM but will only have a 128GB SSD. Before anyone gets too upset about the meek specifications for the Surface Go 2, consider that this is an entry-level machine that sells for a low price. If these new units continue at around the $399 mark, they should be popular with buyers.