Super Nintendo World Opens March 18 In Japan

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Mar 09, 2021 - 8:20 AM

Nintendo and Mario fans have been waiting in anticipation for Super Nintendo World to open at Universal Studios in Japan. The launch of the new Nintendo-themed park was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The opening of the area will start the Universal Japan 20th anniversary celebration.

For Americans feeling sad that Japan is getting Super Nintendo World, a version is also launching at Universal Orlando, but not until 2025. Super Nintendo World is the first park to use Nintendo characters and settings. It features a unique Asobi experience that lets fans play in the park by collecting virtual coins, keys, stamps, and other items.

The park is launching with two rides, one themed after Mario Kart and the other featuring Yoshi. One of the coolest parts is that all of the places to eat and shop you typically see in a theme park are Mario-themed.

That means plenty of hats, shirts, collectibles, and food that looks like Mario. It’s unclear if the version of Super Nintendo World that launches in the US will be the same as the Japanese version.