Subaru Fans Can Now Reserve A Solterra EV

Subaru’s reservation system for the 2023 Solterra SUV is now available for those interested in the electric vehicle. Reservations require a refundable deposit of $250. The biggest mystery for anyone who chooses to reserve the SUV is pricing.

Subaru also confirmed that pricing won’t be announced until sometime in April or May of this year. Unfortunately, that leaves interested buyers in the position of having to put down a deposit and choose a trim level before they know how much it will cost. A deposit doesn’t guarantee you a vehicle.

We do know there are only three trim options available. However, Subaru previously announced that the vehicle would have 8.3 inches of ground clearance and an estimated driving range of 220 miles per charge.

We also know that the EV will have around 218 horsepower and 248 pound-foot torque. Specifications are subject to change since the vehicle has yet to enter production.