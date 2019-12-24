Stranger Things Pinball Machine From Stern Debuts

Fans of Stranger Things know that the series is one of the best on TV. Fans that want to spend time in an arcade-like the kids on the show sometimes do will soon be able to find a Stren Pinball Inc pinball game in some locations.

The game comes in Pro, Limited Edition, and Premium versions. The game uses a cool projector system that illuminates the ramps, targets, and a central screen. The games also have a hovering magnetic ball lock on the back panel of the machine inspired by Eleven’s telekinesis powers.

Three different art packages show the kids in different seasons of the show. All of the games look very cool. The pinball game will have players in the upside-down at times where they have to make specific shots to get back to the normal world.

With projectors and electronics, they are all expensive. The Pro is $6,099, Premiums is $7,699, and the limited edition is $9,099 and is limited to 500 units reports IGN.