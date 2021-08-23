Steve Jobs Signed Apple II Manual Brings Huge Money At Auction

By Shane McGlaun •

For many, Apple is now known more for making smartphones than computers, thanks to its iconic iPhone range. Apple has continually made computers since the 80s, and some of those old Apple computers are worth massive amounts of money. Recently, an auction closed not for a vintage Apple Computer but for an Apple II Reference Manual signed by Steve Jobs.

An auction company called RR Auction sold the manual last Thursday that bore an inscription and signature by Steve Jobes and Mike Markkula, who was an early investor in Apple. The manual sold for $787,484.

One of the first pages of the manual opposite the table of contents was signed “Julian, Your generation is the first to grow up with computers. Go change the world! steven jobs, 1980.” the manual was signed by Jobes while he and Markkula were in the UK promoting the Apple brand.

The signed manual was given to Julian Brewer, the son of a man who worked with Apple to distribute their products in the UK.

“I was sitting in my bedroom writing games on my Apple II when Dad called me down to meet some guests,” Brewer said. “To my amazement it was Steve Jobs and Mike Markkula. I had the manual with me and only later understood how rare it was for Jobs to sign anything, let alone to write an inscription like this. He got on well with Dad, so I feel the inscription was made with care.”