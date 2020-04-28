Steam Gamers Love Gears Tactics

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Apr 28, 2020 - 9:05 AM

A new game recently launched on Steam called Gears Tactics. The game is reportedly along the lines of the popular game XCOM. PC gamers with an Xbox Games Pass Ultimate subscription for PC will get the game for free with that subscription.

While Gears Tactics is free for some PC gamers, a lot of people are buying it on Steam. In fact, Gears Tactics was recently the top-selling game on Steam with a price tag of $59.99. Having the top-selling game on Steam is excellent news for the developers, some see it is not such good news for Xbox Game Pass.

Being a top-selling game on Steam indicates that people would rather than download and pay than subscribe to Xbox Game Pass. Windowscentral says that Microsoft needs to revamp its store, so game discovery is easier.

The game has received good reviews, and players who like strategy games may want to give it a try. Anyone who has an Xbox Game Pass subscription should at least give the game a try.