Steam Game Festival Starts Wednesday

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 9:57 AM

Valve has a unique game event coming on Steam called the Steam Game Festival that kicks off this Wednesday. The festival will give players access to playable demos for over 500 upcoming games from independent developers. The Festival also includes live stream chats and panel discussions.

The Steam Game Festival first started in December 2019, with similar events happening last fall and last spring. The goal is to allow independent developers to show off their games after major game conferences were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Steam does have a trailer for the event that shows off some of what players can expect. The trailer includes footage from games like “Genesis Noir,” “The Riftbreaker,” “Almighty: Kill Your Gods,” and many others.

Steam Game Festival kicks off on February 3 try at 1 PM ET and runs through Tuesday, February 9. The trailer for the event can be seen above.