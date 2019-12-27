Steam Announces Best Selling Games of 2019

Steam has announced the games that sold the best during 2019 breaking them down into Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze rankings. The full list of games can be seen at the source link at the bottom story. It’s not clear if the games are listed in any sort of rank.

The games are listed by gross revenue, and key titles include Total War Three Kingdoms, The Elder Scrolls Online, Civilization VI, and PUBG. Some of the Gold level games Devil May Cry 5, Rocket League, and The Witcher Wild Hunt III.

Games in the Sliver category include Team Fortress 2, Red Dead Redemption II (which hasn’t been out long, Borderlands 2, and Planet Zoo. Some of the games in the Bronze category have been around a long time.

Far Cry 5 is one, and Ghost Recon Wildlands is another. Other games in that section include Farcry New Dawn, Terraria, and Xcom 2. All of the games are on sale right now, see them all here.