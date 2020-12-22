Stardew Valley Has Received A Massive Update

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 8:29 AM

One of the most popular retro-style games out there is Stardew Valley, and the game just received a massive new update. The 1.5 update is live and adds an entirely new island of late-game content for players to enjoy. Players can also create a new type of farm, and the biggest change in the update is a new split-screen local co-op mode.

A new co-op mode means you can take a friend with you for backup on challenges. The new late-game area is called Ginger Island. On the island, players will be treated to new locations, dialogues, mini games, puzzles, quest lines, events, and new MPC’s. The island also contains a volcano-themed dungeon that changes each time players enter.

Fans of the game should be thrilled to hear so much new content is being added. Another new bit of content is a new type of farm that’s on the beach. It has room for fishing and foraging, but players are unable to use sprinklers to water crops.

Stardew Valley already had a feature that allowed up to four players to play together via the PC. The new split-screen co-op lets you play with another person on your couch. The full patch notes are available here.