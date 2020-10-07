Star Wars: Squadrons Won’t Get DLC After Launch

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Oct 07, 2020 - 9:56 AM

Fans of the Star Wars franchise have begun to enjoy the new video game Star Wars: Squadrons that lets players find some of the famous starfighters from the franchise. Post-launch expansion packs and DLC are common in the video game world, and many might expect Squadrons to get new content in the future.

Upload VR recently interviewed Ian Frazier, Creative Director of the video game, about post-launch support. Frazier said there are no plans for that at this time. Frazier said, “Never say never, so to speak, but as far as our philosophy goes we’re not trying to treat the game as a live service,” says Ian Frazier, Creative Director on Star Wars: Squadrons. “We don’t want to say, ‘It’s almost done!’ and then dribble out more of it over time, which to be honest is how most games work these days. So we’ve tried to treat it in kind of an old-school approach saying, ‘You’ve paid the $40, this is the game and it’s entirely self-contained. We’re not planning to add more content, this is the game, and we hope you understand the value proposition.”

We can certainly get behind paying a single price for the game and it being complete rather than dribbling out more content to squeeze more money out of gamers. At the same time, new content is a great way to keep the game fresh and interesting.

When asked about a standalone port for the Oculus Quest, Frazier said there are no plans to support that device at this time. He did point out that the Quest and Link can be used to play the game via a PC.