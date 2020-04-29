Star Wars Battlefront 2 Gets Its Last Major Update

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Apr 29, 2020 - 8:15 AM

DICE is the developer behind the popular 2017 game Star Wars Battlefront 2. DICE said that the next major update for the game would be its last update. The update adds the planet Scarif from the Star Wars film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

DICE says that with the addition of the planet “the vision” for the Star Wars-themed shooter “is now complete.” The developers wrote on the official website, “Looking beyond April, we’re transitioning to a phase where the servers, in-game challenges, recurring events such as Double XP and more, and game support will carry this broad and rich Star Wars gaming experience into the future. This means that we’re moving away from delivering regular content updates. As the game lives on with the players and our community, we’re looking forward to hearing your stories for years to come.”

The big update is landing today, April 29, and brings the Age of Rebellion. The update is introducing high-agency battles on Hoth, Tatooine, Yavin 4, Death Star II, and Scarif. Developers say that battles on the Death Star II and Scarif will be followed throughout the ground phase exclusively.

However, the ability to pilot starfighters on a selection of the Age of Rebellion Supremacy locations has been enabled. Scarif and Crait are both joining the Heroes and Villains game modes and co-op with the addition of the MC85 Star Cruiser and First Order Star Destroyer. Players will also be able to play exclusively against AI on all co-op enabled locations. Other updates to the game can be seen here.