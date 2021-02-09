SSUPD ITX PC Case Is Made From Mesh And Glass

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 9:29 AM

Computer enthusiasts are always after a PC chassis that will keep the hardware cool and operating efficiently but also looks good. A case maker called SSUPD, a sister company of Lian Li has unveiled a new high-end PC chassis known as Meshlicious. The case is an ITX PC case built in collaboration with Ncase.

It’s design features three full mesh panels and a tempered glass panel providing unbeatable cooling and putting the PC internals in full view. The chassis can be optioned with the fourth 1mm thick full steel mesh panel encasing the case entirely and mesh. SSUPD offers Meshlicious in matte black and white finishes.

Meshlicious supports water cooling configurations and CPU air coolers up to 72mm, two AIOs of 240mm or 280mm. It also supports a four-slot GPU card up to 320mm. A GPU mounting strut that is vertically adjustable is used, and the motherboard tray functions as a divider to split the available space between the motherboard and CPU with the GPU side.

The rear I/O section allows easy access to the CPU and other connections. The chassis is designed to be small for space savings but offers plenty of space for storage and other hardware. It supports up to 32.5-inch SSDs, to 3.5-inch HDDs, or four 2.5-inch SSDs. Overall dimensions are 360mm x 245mm x 166.4mm, and it has 14.67 liters of space inside. The chassis launches today for preorder for $119.99, but Newegg is offering it in black for $109.99 or with PCIe 4.0 Riser cables for $164.99.