Spotify Kids Now Available In The US

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 9:33 AM

Spotify has announced that its new stand-alone kid’s app has exited beta is now available in the US, Canada, and France. The app had previously been available exclusively to Spotify Premium Family subscribers in select countries. The app was created specifically with safety and privacy in mind.

Spotify Kids promises an ad-free experience that offers young listeners a place to explore sing-alongs, soundtracks, and stories. The app is rolling out in the United States and other countries during the coronavirus outbreak that has many kids home from school and looking for things to do.

The app has over 125 playlists making easy families that listen to their favorite songs and stories and discover new ones. All content on Spotify Kids is hand-selected by the editors to ensure that the content is kid-friendly and fun. In the United States and Canada, there are more than 8000 songs available in the kid’s app.

Spotify says that is 30 percent more songs than when the service first launched. The app has also been upgraded with additional audiobooks and stories in the library along with Disney Music Group Stories, fairytales, classics, and short stories. The app has also been beefed up to help bedtime with more lullabies, calming sounds, and calming music. Additional education content has also been added. Additional content will be added to the app in the future.