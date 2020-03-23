Spectrum TV Customers Get SHOWTIME and EPIX For Free Through April 19th

CHARTER TO EXPAND SHOWTIME AND EPIX TO ALL VIDEO SUBSCRIBERS THROUGH APRIL 19

Stamford, CT – March 23, 2020 – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced it will provide SHOWTIME and EPIX premium channels at no additional charge to Spectrum TV customers who do not currently receive those channels through Sunday, April 19.

“We hope that by expanding these programming options it will provide even more hours of entertainment for our customers in these challenging times,” said Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President of Programming Acquisition for Charter. “The highly-popular original entertainment programming and movies on these networks will be of great interest to a large cross-section of our customers.”

Charter will expand SHOWTIME and EPIX by Monday, March 23 for Spectrum TV customers who do not currently receive those channels. SHOWTIME features popular originals such as Billions and Homeland, as well as hit movies and documentaries. Popular programming on EPIX includes War of the Worlds, Godfather of Harlem and Slow Burn, as well as a new series, Belgravia, which premieres on Sunday, April 12.

