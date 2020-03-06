Charter Announces Spectrum Mobile Now Carrying Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Phones

Starting Today, Customers with a Samsung 5G Phone and Spectrum Mobile’s $45/Unlimited Data Plan Can Access 5G Service in Select Cities at No Additional Cost

Stamford, CT – March 6, 2020 – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced that Spectrum Mobile is now carrying Samsung’s premium new 5G-enabled phones, the Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, at Spectrum stores nationwide, online at SpectrumMobile.com and by calling (855) 251-3375. Customers with Spectrum Mobile’s $45/monthly unlimited data plan can use the phones to access 5G service at no additional cost in select cities nationwide. Additionally, for a limited time Spectrum Mobile customers who trade in their existing phone and buy a Galaxy S20 series phone will receive a $200 credit.

“Spectrum Mobile offers the best speeds, with the best devices, at the best value – and now that includes access to next-generation 5G service,” said Danny Bowman, Chief Mobile Officer for Charter. “Spectrum Mobile already offers the fastest overall speeds, and Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 series phones are designed and built for customers to take advantage of even faster speeds and responsiveness on-the-go via Spectrum Mobile’s 5G network, where available.”

As of today, Spectrum Mobile’s 5G service offers high-band, hyper-fast millimeter wave coverage in dense urban pockets of select cities, including New York, Charlotte, Dallas and Los Angeles, with coverage areas expanding throughout 2020 using high-band and low-band spectrum. Spectrum Mobile customers with 5G-enabled phones will seamlessly connect to the best available network – Spectrum Wi-Fi, 5G or 4G LTE – depending on location. Maps of current Spectrum Mobile coverage areas are available at SpectrumMobile.com.

Spectrum Mobile partnered with Samsung to offer Samsung’s new line 5G-enabled Galaxy S20 series phones. The Galaxy S20 introduces an entirely new camera system—powered by AI and with Samsung’s biggest image sensor yet—to bring out the best in every image and every moment.

Details in Stunning Clarity: With a larger image sensor available on the Galaxy S20 series, camera resolution is significantly increased, for more detailed images. S20 and S20+ have a 64MP camera. S20 Ultra has 108MP camera. The S20 Ultra takes things a step further with the ability to shift dynamically between a high resolution 108MP mode and a 12MP mode using Nona Binning technology which combines 9 pixels into one at the sensor level.

Groundbreaking Zoom Capability : With the Galaxy S20's Space Zoom technology, users can zoom in close with 30X zoom on the S20 and S20+ with Space Zoom. Customers can also step up to the S20 Ultra's revolutionary folded lens with 10x lossless zoom for 100X Space Zoom.

: With the Galaxy S20’s Space Zoom technology, users can zoom in close with 30X zoom on the S20 and S20+ with Space Zoom. Customers can also step up to the S20 Ultra’s revolutionary folded lens with 10x lossless zoom for 100X Space Zoom. Single Take, Multiple Possibilities : Single Take lets customers stay in the moment. The Galaxy S20 can capture a number of photo and videos, such as live focus, cropped, ultra wide and more, and use AI to recommend the best shots.

: Single Take lets customers stay in the moment. The Galaxy S20 can capture a number of photo and videos, such as live focus, cropped, ultra wide and more, and use AI to recommend the best shots. Pro-Grade Filming Capability: The Galaxy S20 offers 8K video shooting, so users can capture their world in true-to-life color and quality. Even the bumpiest videos look like they were shot using a gimbal, with the Super Steady and its anti-rolling stabilization and AI motion analysis.

Along with the camera, Galaxy S20 users can enjoy tailored playlists for every moment of the day, watch TV and movies the way they were meant to be seen, and play graphics-rich games on-the-go. More information about the Galaxy S20, is available at www.samsungmobilepress.com, https://news.samsung.com/us/ or www.samsung.com/galaxy.

Spectrum Mobile is designed to provide customers with the highest quality experience at great value. Customers can choose from unlimited data plans, priced at $45/month per line for 4G and 5G, or By the Gig for $14/Gig for 4G. Spectrum Mobile also offers customers the ability to mix and match plans on the same family account to get significant savings.

Additional features of Spectrum Mobile include:

No long-term contracts.

Free nationwide talk and text, including calling to Canada and Mexico.

All taxes and fees included with no additional line access fees.

Flexibility to change rate plans at no additional cost on select phones.

The most popular mobile devices with interest-free monthly installment plans.

Bring your own device “BYOD” on select models to make switching simple.

More information is available at SpectrumMobile.com. Store locations are available at Spectrum.com/Stores.

* Spectrum Internet required. Auto-pay required. For details, refer to Spectrum.com/policies/mobile-terms.

**Limited time offer; subject to change. New customers must trade-in qualifying device, switch to Spectrum Mobile, port current number, purchase and activate a new phone. Existing customers must trade-in qualifying device, add a new line, purchase and activate a new phone. If new phone paid in full, credit applied to purchase. If new phone financed, credit applied to bill in pro-rated increments for the duration of the Device Payment Plan. For details go to mobile.spectrum.com/trade-in-terms for full terms and conditions. Restrictions apply.

*** Fastest Overall Speed claim based on Nielsen Mobile Performance cellular and WiFi speed test results for Spectrum, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint mobile customers in Spectrum service area from 01/01/19 to 09/27/19.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Charter provides a full range of advanced residential broadband services, including Spectrum TV® programming, Spectrum Internet®, Spectrum Voice®, and Spectrum Mobile™. Under the Spectrum Business® brand, Charter provides scalable, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to small and medium-sized business organizations, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services. Through the Spectrum Enterprise brand, Charter is a national provider of scalable, fiber-based technology solutions serving many of America’s largest businesses and communications service providers. Charter’s advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach® brand. Charter’s news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Charter can be found at newsroom.charter.com.