Spectrum Internet Holding Up During COVID19 Crisis

Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Fri, Mar 20, 2020 - 4:46 PM

With so much of the U.S. workforce working from home to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, it’s not a huge surprise that people are using more bandwidth at home than usual. Video conference calls have surged in recent weeks as has traffic from streaming media and gaming. From what we can tell US broadband providers are able to cope with the increased internet traffic generated by the many people stuck at home amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

We’ve heard rumors that the internet service providers are struggling to keep up with the bandwidth folks are using. Earlier this week the Federal Communications Commission’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau granted Verizon’s request for additional capacity in order to meet subscribers’ increased demand for internet service on their phones. Netflix and Amazon Prime video has been working with European ISPs to lower streaming bit rates to improve network congestion.

Legit Reviews reached out to a local Spectrum rep and found out that they confirmed to us that they are usage is well under what their network has been designed to handle. Spectrum currently has 29 million customers spanning 41 states.

“Our network is built to exceed capacity at peak usage, which is typically in the evenings. We monitor our own networks 24×7 and consult regularly with other connectivity providers. It is still early, but thus far, across our network and theirs, any increase in daytime network activity has been modest, far below capacity and even still well below typical evening usage.” – Spectrum

This is great news as Spectrum is offering 60 days of free 100 Mbps Internet access to any student without it during the coronavirus crisis.

“Charter will offer free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription and at any service level up to 100 Mbps. To enroll call 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households.” – Spectrum

If you might be interested in this broadband internet access we suggest signing up sooner rather than later as it will take time for Spectrum to connect new households.