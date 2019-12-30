Specs for alleged AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT leak

ASRock has accidentally confirmed specifications for an unannounced video card called the RX 5600 XT. The specifications were leaked in a product listing that has since been deleted. The card is said to be similar to the RX5700 with reduced memory.

The specifications were for a 6GB AIB Challenger D version of the video card. The listing showed that the 5600 XT has 6GB of 12GHz GDDR6 memory with a 192-bit bus. The memory bandwidth was listed as 288 GB/s.

The “game clock” on the video card was 1460MHz, which is said to be considerably lower than seen on other Navi parts, according to Notebookcheck. Performance is expected to be in the same range as the RX 5600 XT.

The specs listed a single 8-pin connector, and connectivity includes three DisplayPort and a single HDMI port. As of writing, the card hasn’t been announced officially, but speculation suggests it will launch as early as next month.