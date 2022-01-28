SpaceX Will Be Busy In 2022

By Shane McGlaun •

2021 was a busy year for SpaceX, with lots of rocket launches to put various satellites and other payloads into orbit. 2022 is shaping up to be an even busier year for SpaceX, with the company planning to launch 52 missions this year.

That cadence would work out to the launch of one mission per week, which is an incredible pace. Certainly, with the inevitable weather delays, the 52 launches won’t come at a rate of one per week, but they’re likely to be multiple missions launching some weeks.

In 2021, SpaceX launched 31 missions compared to the 26 launches in 2020. The company has become adept at capturing its Falcon 9 first-stage rockets and reusing them, some being re-flown as many as ten times.

2022 will also see multiple Falcon Heavy launches. We expect a number of the Falcon 9 launches to push more Starlink satellites into orbit and see a significant expansion of the satellite Internet service this year.