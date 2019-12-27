SpaceX Starlink Satellites Cause a Stir in Montana

Earlier this year, SpaceX launched the first satellites in its StarLink constellation. The second launch put 60 satellites into space in a straight line last month. Every now and again, the string of satellites is visible over populated areas, and they tend to freak people out.

This happened recently in some parts of Montana people saw the string of strange lights in the sky on Christmas Eve. People didn’t know what the lights were, and several photos were shared around social media of the lights in the sky.

The KXLH Helena TV station has stated that the lights in the sky were “likely” SpaceX satellites. The satellites were launched on November 11, and more launches will follow. SpaceX wants to use the satellites to beam low latency, broadband internet connectivity around the globe.

To enable the global system will require a much higher number of satellites. It’s unclear when the other launches will happen right now. SpaceX has said in the past that service could go live by mid-2020.