SpaceX Launches Two Falcon 9 Rockets The Same Day

By Shane McGlaun •

Over the weekend, SpaceX launched a pair of Falcon 9 rockets. One of the rockets put 52 additional Starlink satellites in orbit. The second rocket pushed a Turkish communications satellite into orbit 15 hours after the first launch.

The launches were the 29th and 30th of the year. SpaceX plans to launch one more rocket this year, set for Tuesday, putting an automated Dragon capsule in orbit to deliver supplies to the ISS.

A successful launch on Tuesday will mark the 134th Falcon 9 launch since the rocket debuted in 2010. SpaceX says the satellites deployed as planned, and with the 52 new satellites in orbit, 1944 satellites are orbiting the earth so far.

SpaceX also successfully landed both Falcon 9 first stage rockets on drone ships in the ocean. One of the Falcon 9 rockets used for the launches was making its third flight.