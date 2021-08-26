SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Conducts Successful Static Fire Test

By Shane McGlaun •

SpaceX hasn’t launched a rocket into orbit in quite a while, marking one of the company’s longest dormant periods in years. However, the company has now fired up one of its Falcon 9 rockets for the first time in over nine weeks. Rather than firing to put a payload into orbit, this test was a static fire test meant to verify that the rocket is ready to launch this week.

The static fire test is first since June 22. The rocket tested will be used to carry an upgraded Cargo Dragon capsule to the ISS. The mission will mark the first for SpaceX since June 30. SpaceX has offered a few details on why there has been such a long delay.

SpaceX president and COO Gwynne Shotwell recently said SpaceX had chosen to pause Starlink missions so it could focus on a new generation of satellites being prepared. The satellites are expected to be called Starlink V1.5 and include multiple lasers.

The next generation of satellites is reportedly about three weeks away. SpaceX also confirmed that it had been impacted by the global chip shortage slowing the construction of satellites. It is also suffered from a shortage of liquid oxygen.