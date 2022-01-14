SpaceX Falcon 9 Puts 105 Satellites Into Orbit

By Shane McGlaun •

SpaceX has been very busy, and recently it launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida to place satellites into orbit. The mission placed 105 individual satellites into orbit for multiple rideshare customers. The launch occurred at 10:25 AM ET from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on January 13.

SpaceX successfully landed the first stage of the rocket back on Earth nine minutes after launch. Rather than landing the Falcon 9 first stage on a drone ship in the ocean, it landed at Landing Zone 1 at the Space Force Station.

The mission was called Transporter-3 and put 105 commercial and government satellites into orbit. The satellites included CubeSats, Microsats, PocketQubes, and other orbital transfer vehicles.

The mission placed the satellites into orbit at prices as low as $1 million for up to 200 kilograms of payload mass. Putting satellites into orbit at much lower prices is a primary goal for SpaceX and its Falcon 9 rocket.