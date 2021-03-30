Sony To End Access To The PlayStation Store For Old Systems

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Mar 30, 2021 - 8:21 AM

Sony has confirmed this week that it will end access to the PlayStation Store for owners of its older home and portable game consoles. Specifically, this summer access to the PlayStation Store for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation Portable will end. PS3 and PS Vita owners will lose access to the PlayStation Store on August 27, 2021.

Purchase functions for the PSP will end on July 2, 2021. Sony has noted that after access to the PlayStation Store ends, players will still be able to download and play any games they’ve purchased through the store in the past. Users will be able to redeem voucher codes for games and PlayStation Plus as well.

Any multi-platform cross-buy purchases gamers have made will still be available. That means that owners of the PlayStation 4 and a PS3, PS Vita, or PSP will still be able to access that content.

Players will be able to access the content using the Download List on the respective devices. Losing access to the store won’t impact the PlayStation Now subscription or players’ access to PlayStation 3 or Vita titles claimed in the past.