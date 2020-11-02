Sony Squashes Company Building PlayStation 5 Faceplates

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Nov 02, 2020 - 8:49 AM

A company called CustomizeMyPlates was building PlayStation 5 faceplates that could change the color and style of the game console. The company had already run into some legal trouble with Sony when it was forced to change its name from PlateStation5 to CustomizeMyPlates.

Sony has now taken things even further and threatened to take the company to court over selling the faceplates. Rather than fight the behemoth, the company has announced that it will stop selling its product line entirely. The company told VGC via an email that it did due diligence before launching and found that Sony had pending patents on the faceplates, and it didn’t believe there would be problems.

It was wishful thinking in the strongest sense to believe that pending patents would prevent Sony from vigorously fighting the company. The company said it hoped changing the name would be enough to satisfy Sony since it was already in product development.

The company wrote, “But then Sony’s lawyers told us it was their opinion, Sony’s intellectual property extended to the faceplates, and that if we continued to sell and distribute them in any country, we would end up in court.” The company was based in the UK and was charging $39.99 for the PlayStation 5 shells. The shell of the PlayStation 5 easily snaps off, hinting that Sony may intend to offer its own faceplates down the road.