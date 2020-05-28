Sony PS5 Conference Could Happen As Early As Next Week

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, May 28, 2020 - 8:59 AM

A new report is making the rounds the claims Sony is gearing up to announce the PlayStation 5 officially. The PS5 could be unveiled officially at an event as early as next week. The official date indicated in the latest report is June 3.

VentureBeat says that sources familiar with the plans at Sony have said that the event will take place on June 3. Reports indicate that Sony is currently trying to confirm its promotional efforts for the new game console while remaining flexible due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Expectations should be tempered as indications are that Sony will give away all the details about the PlayStation 5.

Speculation suggests that details such as pricing and release timing will be announced at a later date. Pricing is still fluctuating, and indications are that while Sony wants to be competitive in pricing the console, it doesn’t want to take a loss on hardware. Microsoft, on the other hand, is expected to be perfectly willing to take a loss on the next-generation Xbox and could undercut the PlayStation 5 by as much as a hundred dollars.

Reports indicate that Sony is planning follow-up events with no in-depth details offered at the rumored June 3 event. A State of Play event is scheduled for early August that is expected to focus on current and next-generation games.