Sony Promises PlayStation 5 Details Tomorrow

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Mar 17, 2020 - 8:48 AM

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that it will provide new details about the PlayStation 5 on Wednesday, March 18. The details will be announced at noon EDT via the PlayStation Blog. PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide a deep dive into the architecture of the console and how it will shape the future of video games.

The first details of the PlayStation 5 were announced in April 2019 when system specifications are first detailed. The console will be powered by a CPU based on the third-generation AMD Ryzen processor and a GPU that is based on the Radeon Navi. The machine will support hardware-accelerated ray tracing and resolutions up to 8K.

Other hardware features that we know currently include that the console will feature an SSD and will support PlayStation 4 games through backward compatibility. It will support PlayStation VR as well reports Polygon. The console is expected to launch this holiday season, assuming the coronavirus slowdown in manufacturing doesn’t impact Sony.

It remains to be seen how impactful the slowdown in Chinese manufacturing will be for both the next-generation Xbox and the PlayStation 5. The assumption is that the downturn in production will impact most technology products and could lead to delays.