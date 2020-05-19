Sony Promises A Compelling Line-Up Of PS5 Titles To Be Unveiled Soon

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, May 19, 2020 - 10:05 AM

During a recent corporate strategy meeting, Sony president and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said, ” games for the PS5 that deliver this new game experience are being made by both first and third-party developers, and we plan to introduce a compelling line-up of titles soon.” Often developers and hardware makers use “soon” is a vague timeframe to try and satisfy gamers. Any sort of official timeline is unclear from Yoshida’s comments.

Rumors suggest that the PlayStation 5 will be unveiled at a digital event in early June reports Gamesradar. The hope is that details on the next-generation PS5 games will be revealed at the same event. The event is expected to include details on the console, including its price, specifications, and more.

The PlayStation 5 is expected to land this holiday season, likely in November. Rumors have suggested that Microsoft is holding off on announcing the price for its competing Xbox Series X console until Sony officially prices the PlayStation 5. The rumors suggest that Microsoft intends to undercut the price of Sony’s console by as much as $100.

Sony said, “The launch of PlayStation 5, scheduled for the holiday season of this calendar year, will deliver even more immersive experiences on a game console. Higher speed, enhanced sensory perceptions generated by its revolutionary controller, and sound delivered in 3D audio will combine to realize truly next-generation console game experiences unlike anything before.”