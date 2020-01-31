Sony PlayStation Vue is No More

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Jan 31, 2020 - 8:48 AM

Sony has officially shut down the PS Vue service. The shutdown happened yesterday at about 4:30 pm EST. In the place of the screen that subscribers sued to see is a message that reads: ” We regret to inform you that Sony Interactive Entertainment has discontinued the PlayStation Vue service as of January 30, 2020.” For users that try and connect via apps, they are advised to check out fuboTV, Hulu, Philo, and Sling TV.

PlayStation Vue has some nice features that fans of the service apricated. The DVR function allowed users to record up to 500 programs and save that content for 28 days. YouTube TV is better with unlimited DVR storage. As long as the subscription holds, content is stored for nine months reports Cordcutter News.

YouTube TV also started to support the PS4. As for why Sony discontinued the PlayStation Vue service, the assumption is a lack of subscribers and cost.

Fees for offering programming are soaring and putting pressure on streamers of all sorts. We’d suggest Netflix and Amazon Prime Video for those looking for a replacement who doesn’t already have those services.