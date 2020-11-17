Sony PlayStation 5 Patch Fixes System Performance

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 8:26 AM

The Sony PlayStation 5 has been out a few short days, and Sony has already rolled out a system update for the console. It’s a large download at 866 megabytes and brings the system to 20.02-02.25.00. Sony isn’t getting specific on what exactly the patch is fixing, only stating that “This system software update improves system performance.”

There had been rumors that some PlayStation 5 consoles had an issue with rest mode and crashes related to external hard drives. Presumably, the update is to fix those issues.

Users can download the update manually by going to settings – System – System Software – System Software Update and Settings – Update System Software. The update is landing ahead of the official launch of the PlayStation 5 in Europe on November 19. It launched on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea.

Anyone in countries where the console is already available who haven’t been able to purchase the PlayStation 5 will likely be waiting a while. There have been widespread shortages, and the only way for many to get their hands on the new PlayStation is to pay scalpers.