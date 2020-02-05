Sony PlayStation 5 Official Website Goes Live

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Feb 05, 2020 - 9:56 AM

As the official launch of the PlayStation 5 draws closer this holiday season, Sony is gearing up that launch. Part of that gear up is the unveiling of the official PlayStation 5 website. That official website is live right now but offers no information other than what we already know.

The website says that the new game console launches holiday 2020. That is assuming no delays. The website also reads, “We’ve begun to share some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5, but we’re not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation. Sign up below to be among the first to receive updates as we announce them, including news on the PS5 release date, PS5 price, and upcoming roster of PS5 launch games.”

Below that statement is a sign-up for a newsletter that wants your birth date and email address to get more information on the console as it is offered. What many gamers really want to know is when exactly the reveal of the console will be. The new official PlayStation 5 website is reportedly live in the US, UK, and Germany, among other places.

Gamers are also waiting in anticipation to figure out exactly how expensive the console will be. Our money is on a price somewhere in the $500 range. The official webpage going live does imply that the reveal is near.