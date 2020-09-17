Sony PlayStation 5 Official Pricing Announced

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 8:14 AM

Sony has officially announced the pricing for its PlayStation 5 game consoles. There will be two versions of the PlayStation 5, including the standard version with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disk drive and a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition lacking the Blu-ray drive. The standard version of the console will cost $499.99, while the Digital Edition will cost $399.99.

Those prices match the pricing of the Xbox Series X and Series S. Both versions of the console will launch on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. On November 19, the console will launch in the rest of the world, including Europe. Preorders are underway at retailers right now.

One nice thing about the PlayStation 5 console is that both share the same internal hardware. That means the cheaper console supports 4K graphics and ray tracing. A bunch of new accessories will also launch in November.

PlayStation Plus members will also get a new special offer on the PlayStation 5. The new console owners will be able to download and play a curated library of PS4 games on the PS5.