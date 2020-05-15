Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller Tipped to Launch November 20

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, May 15, 2020 - 9:30 AM

One of the biggest questions that gamers have had is when exactly Sony will launch the PlayStation 5. All we know about a lunch date so far is that Sony has said the console is still on schedule to launch for the holiday season of 2020. That would suggest a launch date sometime in the November timeframe.

A new rumor has turned up on Twitter from a person going by IronManPS5. The leaker claims that the launch date for the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller is November 20. Pricing tipped for the controller is $59.99 in the United States with availability in Canada and Europe at the same time.

The assumption is, assuming there’s any truth to this rumor at all, is that the console will also be on store shelves if not on the same day, very near that date. There’s a possibility that the PlayStation 5 itself could launch ahead of the controller, but odds are they will launch the same day.

Many are still waiting to see what Microsoft would do with the Xbox Series X. Rumors have suggested that Microsoft is waiting for Sony to announce the pricing of the PlayStation 5 so it can sweep in and undercut that price by as much as $100. The assumption is that the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 will hit the market at approximately the same time.