Sony Offers Details On-Generation VR System For PlayStation 5

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Feb 24, 2021 - 8:23 AM

Sony has published an official blog post that outlines some of the first details on the next-generation virtual reality system that will come to the PlayStation 5 console. Sony says that the next-generation VR system will land for the PlayStation 5 and enable the “ultimate entertainment experience.”

Sony senior vice president of platform planning and management, Hideaki Nishino, says the system will give players a greater sense of presence and allow them to become more immersed in the game worlds when they put on the new headset. He promises that Sony will continue to innovate with the new system allowing fans to enjoy unique experiences.

The new VR system will enhance everything compared to the current PS VR system that launched on the PlayStation 4, including improved resolution and field-of-view and improved tracking and input. The new headset will connect to the PlayStation 5 with a single cord and will be easy to use while providing a high-fidelity visual experience.

The system will include a new VR controller incorporating some of the key features found in the DualSense wireless controller, along with a focus on ergonomics. Sadly, Sony still has a lot of development work, and the new headset won’t launch this year. It’s not clear what timeframe Sony is targeting to launch the new headset.