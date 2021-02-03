Sony Issues PlayStation 5 Update To Fix PS4 Disc Installation Bug

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Feb 03, 2021 - 8:09 AM

Sony has issued a new software update for the PlayStation 5 game console to resolve an issue causing PlayStation 4 game discs to attempt to install the last-generation version of the game. The bug saw an incorrect version of the game attempts to be installed even if the game had already been upgraded.

The update is 20.02-02.50.00 and promises to “improve system performance.” Specifically called out in the patch notes is the following:

“The following issue was resolved: The PS4 version of the game was sometimes installed from the PS4 game disc even after upgrading the disc version of a PS4 game to the PS5 version.”

This particular bug impacted games that were compatible with multiple generations of consoles, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. That game launched on a PlayStation 4 disc, but players can unlock a PlayStation 5 upgrade when the disk was used in the new console. The bug caused that game to repeatedly try and install the PlayStation 4 version despite having the PlayStation 5 version present.

The update also fixed a bug that had to do with the download queue blocking PlayStation 5 version installations. Sony has also added a new warning system that warns players if they’re playing a PlayStation 4 game on the PlayStation 5.