Sony and Amazon both Pull Out of MWC 2020

Each year Mobile World Congress is held in Barcelona, Spain, and smartphone and gadget makers flock there to unveil their new wares. This year will be different with the coronavirus outbreak that’s plaguing China and fears of potential infection at MWC. The latest companies to pull out of MWC 2020 include Sony and Amazon.

Sony announced today that it would no longer take part in MWC after “monitoring the evolving situation” after the coronavirus outbreak. Amazon has also pulled out of the show along with LG Electronics, Erickson, and Nvidia. Despite major companies and fears over infection, the organizer of MWC 2020 says that the show will go on.

The organizers of the event, GSMA, said that it could confirm that while some major exhibitors had pulled out of the show, there will still be 2,800 exhibitors at the event. Organizers did say it had put into place additional measures to mitigate health concerns of attendees and exhibitors. Part of the measures includes banning all travelers from the Chinese Hubei province reports BBC.

People who have been in China must also prove that they have been outside the country for 14 days. Estimates are that between 5,000 and 6,000 people will visit the show this year. Coronavirus continues to be a major global concern, having killed over 800 people and infected over 34,000 others.