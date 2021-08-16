Someone Dropped $18.6 million On A 1995 McLaren F1

By Shane McGlaun •

When it comes to iconic sports cars, one of the most famous is the McLaren F1 from the early to mid-90s. McLaren built just over 100 units, and the brown car in the image below is number 25 of that production run. It has only 242 miles on the odometer.

Making it even rarer is that it’s the only F1 ever produced in its brown color called Creighton Brown. The car is also incredibly original and still wears the tires it rolled out of the factory with. It also came with every accessory and manual as well as a complete toolkit.

Essentially, it’s as close as you can get to going back to 1995 and buying the car off the showroom floor. The car was sold by Gooding and Company at the Pebble Beach auction.

When the hammer finally fell, the bid was $18.6 million. After the auction house added additional fees, the final purchase price was $20,465,000. It’s the most expensive McLaren F1 ever sold.