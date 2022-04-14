Solar Storm Could Impact Radio Signals Today

By Shane McGlaun •

As the sun nears its period of most intense activity, it is producing more flares and other solar storms. NASA has confirmed that today, Thursday, April 14, that another powerful geomagnetic storm originating from the sun will impact the earth.

The solar storm is expected to impact today at speeds between 429 and 575 km/s. Scientists expect the storm to cause low to moderate geomagnetic perturbations.

A geomagnetic storm of this scale could cause issues with electrical grids and other systems here on earth. Scientists say that higher altitude regions will experience a G-2 level moderate storm, which could result in power outages and radio signal disruption.

There will be less of an impact in mid-latitude regions, but power outages could be expected. There’s also the chance of auroras being visible in areas where they are not usually seen with some solar storms.