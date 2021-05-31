Smartish Cable Wrangler Review

Posted by Ken Brown | Mon, May 31, 2021 - 4:10 PM

Magnetic Cable Manager for Your Nightstand or Any Tabletop!

LR loves products that make everyday life a little easier and we have a good one for you today, Cable Wrangler by Smartish! The Cable Wrangler has one job in life and that is to magnetically hold your cables ends together. Yes, this is a cord organizer that keeps cables from falling off a desk. A simple yet important job as this nifty little contraption ensures your cables will always be where you think they are.

The Smartish Cable Wrangler runs $19.99 shipped at Amazon and you get your choice of four colors:

No. 2 Pencil Gray

Lightly Toasted Beige

Teal Me More

I’m Blushing

Smartish unexpectedly sent over all four color options for this review, so we littered our home with them. They ended up on our desk, nightstand, kitchen counter and sofa table were friends that come over can charge their phones.

Teal Me More About What Comes With It!

Inside the box you get the Cable Wrangler, three color matches cable collars, a Smartish sticker, and some paperwork. The Cable Wrangler itself measures 82.30mm (3.24″) square and stands 33mm (1.3″) in height. It weighs 193g (6.8oz) and features an anti-skid base.

One thing that you’ll discover rather quickly is that not all cable ends are magnetic. If you happen to have aluminum ends on your cables you can use one of the three cable collars that come with each kit. If your cable is magnetic and the cable still falls off you should grab one of the cable collars.

Crown Joule Cables – 3-in-1 and Magnetic!

We tested with 0.3m (3 feet) and 1.8m (6 feet) cables and didn’t have issues with them falling off. If you want to avoid using the cable colors and have color matched cabled be sure to check out the Smartish Crown Joule 3-in-1 universal USB cables.

These 1.8m (6 ft) cables are available in the same four colors and run $19.99 shipped on Amazon.

The end features an adapter that supports micro-USB, USB Type-C, & Lightning charging connectors. It is even Apple MFi-certified to ensure it will work on iPhone and iPads.

The fabric surface of the Cable Wrangler is nice and the hefty weight ensures it stays put. The magnet is pretty strong, but the area where you place the cable is pretty small. The most cables that we could get on top was 3 to 4 at most. It also works well to hold 3.5mm audio cables or anything else that can safely be held by a magnet.

Having one of these located in each of our charging areas has been nice as it keeps the cord from falling off or getting in the way. It is nearly impossible to lose a cable end with the Cable Wrangler!

Final Thoughts and Conclusions

The Smartish Cable Wrangler does its job well and holds your cords together so they don’t fall off the table top. At just under $20 shipped (buy on Amazon) these get the job done without breaking the bank and look good to boot.

It would have been nice to have a Smartish Cable Wrangler XL version available. One that holds the ends of 6-12 cables. Many households and classrooms have charging stations for multiple devices and it would be nice to see something like that available for purchase.

If you happen to be looking for a gift idea the Cable Wrangler is a pretty good one as it solves a common issue and it is highly likely they don’t already have one. It can also double as a paperweight or a door stop!