Slightly Modified 2022 Honda Passport Goes Rally Racing

By Shane McGlaun •

Rally racing is a grueling sport that sees vehicles travel at 100 mph more on natural terrain closed courses. A group of Honda engineers from the Ohio Auto Development Center took a mostly stock 2022 Honda Passport and entered it into the American Rally Association racing series. The vehicle uses a stock 3.5-liter V-6, nine-speed automatic with paddle shifters, all-wheel-drive system, and all suspension components are stock as well.

One addition was an automatic transmission fluid cooler taken from the available Passport tow package. The engineers did fit the underbody with aluminum skid plates to protect components and protected the fuel tank and other components with polyethylene panels.

While none of the suspension or other drivetrain components were modified, the brakes were modified using pads suitable for racing and high-temperature racing brake fluid. The truck also appears to have a roll cage for safety and special wheels suitable to rally events.

Those wheels are fitted with MAXXIS RAZR M/T or A/T tires, depending on racing conditions. The engineers noted they ran the vehicle in the Intelligent Traction Management system’s sand mode and used the sequential mode and paddle shifters for the transmission.