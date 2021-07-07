Slick Lotus Emira Mid-Engine Sports Car Revealed

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Jul 07, 2021 - 8:03 AM

It’s been a while since Lotus revealed a new sports car that was on the more attainable side of things. It has done so with a new car called the Lotus Emira that features a design based on the incredible Lotus Evija hypercar. The Emira has an option for two available gasoline engines.

One of the engines is new to the Lotus brand and is a 2.0-liter turbocharged in-line four-cylinder from AMG. The range-topping engine that will find its way into the First Edition line is a 3.5-liter supercharged V6, the same engine used in the current Exige and Evora.

Lotus will offer the car with a choice of manual, automatic, or dual-clutch transmissions to maximize the global appeal of the vehicle. Power output at launch will range from 360 to 400 horsepower. Lotus is targeting a weight of 1405 kilograms in the lightest form of the car.

Between the horsepower and low weight, the car can reach 62 mph in less than 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph. As far as boutique sports cars go, the Emira is surprisingly cheap at £60,000.