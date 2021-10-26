Slick And Capable 2022 Ford Expedition Tiimberline Pricing Leaks

By Shane McGlaun •

Ford has been building its full-size Expedition SUV for many years. For 2022, the automaker slotted a new Timberline trim into the range for those wanting a big SUV with capability for off-road use. While Ford was not shy about talking about the features that make the Timberline suited for off-road use, including 10.6 inches of ground clearance, underbody shielding, and 33-inch all-terrain tires, among others, it didn’t offer any pricing details. Thankfully, a rumor is making the rounds that claims to come from somebody with familiarity with pricing plans.

Ford Authority cites an unnamed source that claims the Expedition Timberline will start at $68,385, including the $1695 destination and handling fee. If correct, that would put the Timberline is essentially the same price as the Limited 4×4.

Similar pricing will allow expedition buyers to choose if they want a more luxurious 4×4 or one that’s more rugged and capable off-road. Power for the Timberline comes from a 3.5-liter EcoBoost H.O. V6, making 440 horsepower and 510 pounds-feet of torque.

The engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, and Timberline models get a two-speed transfer case. It also features unique trim, including orange touches inside and out.