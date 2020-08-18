SK hynix Gold P31 NVMe SSD Released with 128-Layer QLC NAND FLash

Seoul, Korea – August 18th, 2020

SK hynix Inc. (or “the Company,” www.skhynix.com), a global semiconductor supplier based in Korea, announced today the release of its newest PCIe SSD: the SK hynix Gold P31. The latest edition is the world’s first 128-layer NAND Flash-based consumer SSD and the company’s first consumer-facing PCIe SSD launched in the United States under the SK hynix brand.

The Gold P31 is intended for all PC users with a particular focus on gamers, designers, and content creators. The drive supports the PCIe NVMe interface based on 4D NAND Flash technology and is now available for purchase in 1TB and 500GB capacities on Amazon U.S.

The Gold P31 offers best-in-class read speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s. The drive is a reliable choice for gamers whose PCs must support long hours of play, as well as professional creators and designers for whom performance and stability is essential. The Gold P31’s reliability has been tested and validated through 1,000 hours of high-temperature operating life tests (HTOL) with mean time between failures (MTBF) reaching 1.5 million hours. The SSD also comes with a five-year (limited) warranty.

The SSD market’s rapid transition to the PCIe NVMe interface, and the creation of the Gold P31, highlights SK hynix’s position as an established leader in supplying reliable PCIe NVMe products to global PC OEMs. The newest SSD is one of the fastest and most innovative consumer SSDs on the market, sporting the latest technology from SK hynix.

As a leading manufacturer of memory chips, SK hynix designs, develops, and supplies its own DRAM and NAND Flash devices as well as internal SSD controllers. Prior to the addition of the Gold P31 PCIe SSD, SK hynix launched the Gold S31 SATA consumer SSDs, offering the industry’s best-in-class speeds and reliability.

Following the successful U.S. debut of the Gold S31 SSDs last year, the Company is confident that Gold P31 will claim a significant presence in the growing PCIe market backed by industry-leading performance metrics.

In accordance with SK hynix’s strict commitment to social and environmental value, the Gold P31 SSD is responsibly encased in packaging that utilizes Forest Stewardship Council certified paper, biodegradable plastic bags, and soy ink.

Product Specifications: SK hynix Gold P31

Interface PCIe NVMe Gen 3 Product Type Internal SSD Form Factor M.2 (2280) SSD capacity 1TB ∙ 500GB NAND Flash 128-layer 4D NAND Controller SK hynix Controller Sequential Read up to 3,500MB/s Sequential Write up to 3,200MB/s Warranty 5 years TBW 5 years

Performance may vary based on system hardware, operating system, SSD capacity, individual usage pattern and other system variables.

About SK hynix Inc.

SK hynix Inc., headquartered in Korea, is the world’s top-tier semiconductor supplier offering

Dynamic Random Access Memory chips (“DRAM”), Flash memory chips (“NAND Flash”) and CMOS Image Sensors (“CIS”) for a wide range of distinguished customers across the globe. The company is listed on the Korea Exchange, ranking the second largest in market capitalization as of June 12, 2020, with revenue of KRW 26.99 trillion won in 2019 and a 21% share of the global memory market*. The Global Depository shares are listed on the Luxemburg Stock Exchange. Further information about SK hynix is available at www.skhynix.com, news.skhynix.com.

* Source – OMDIA, DRAM Memory Intelligence Service – 2019 and NAND Memory Intelligence Service – 2019, April 2020. Market share in terms of revenue for combined DRAM and NAND memory. Results are not an endorsement of SK hynix. Any reliance on these results is at the third party’s own risk. Visit technology.informa.com for more details.