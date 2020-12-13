Silicon Power 1TB Superior microSDXC Memory Card Review

Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Sun, Dec 13, 2020 - 10:26 AM

microSDXC 1TB Cards Get Cheaper Thanks to Silicon Power

This month Silicon Power introduced the lowest priced 1TB microSDXC memory card at just $169.99 over at Amazon. The 1TB capacity card is part of its ‘Superior’ family of products and boasts sequential read and write speeds up to 100 MB/s and 80 MB/s, respectively. That is enough speed to get it UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) standards for 4K Ultra HD video recording. It also comes with a five-year warranty. Pretty impressive and you can still buy one on Amazon and have it delivered in time for the holidays!

Our friends of at Silicon Power sent one over for us to try out the 1TB Superior microSDXC Memory Card that is sold under part number SP001TBSTXDV3V20SP. We tried it out on several devices without issue and then popped it into a memory card reader to see how it performed.

This memory card comes with a microSD to SD adapter and that allows you to use it in a wide variety of devices and memory card readers. The card is said to be temperature-proof, X-ray proof, waterproof, and shockproof. Silicon Power also says that it can hold up to 154,600 songs, 300,600 photos, or 48 hours of 4K Ultra HD video.

exFAT File System

Silicon Power went with the exFAT file system for this 1TB drive and that makes sense as that is the default file system per the SD Card Association for SDXC cards larger than 32GB in capacity. The largest single file size that FAT32 can handle is 4GB and NTFS is primarily for Windows, so exFAT is the best choice for most circumstances.

Benchmarking: Silicon Power 1TB Superior microSDXC Card

CrystalDiskMark

The first benchmark performance test that we ran was CrystalDiskMark as that seems to be the most popular benchmark for any storage drive. It also happens to be a free utility and that means you can run it at home to see how your existing memory card performs if you were wanting to upgrade. CrystalDiskMark 8.0.0a was used for testing and we ran the ‘All’ test option with the default settings.

We managed to reach about 94 MB/s read and 90 MB/s write using a Kingston MobileLite Plus USB 3.2 microSDXC UHS II Card Reader ($9.99 on Amazon) on a normal USB 3.1 port. Transfer speeds vary depending on host hardware, software and the card reader.

Blackmagicdesign Disk Speed Test

If you work with video then you are likely familiar with the Blackmagic Design and their Disk Speed Test application. This is known as one of the best benchmark tools for video as it shows how well you can edit video from the drive being tested.

Here we found the Silicon Power Superior 1TB microSDXC Memory Card reaching around 92 MB/s read and 72 MB/s write. This test was completed using the default 5GB file size.

AJA System Test

Next up we tried the AJA System Test that is another great free utility that allows users to accurately evaluate storage drive performance. This test checks the performance of a drive with regards to recording and playing back video with different resolutions and codecs.

We set the resolution to 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) for a 16GB test file size using the ProRes 4444 codec and ran the benchmark. The read speeds were solid with an average speed of 90 MB/s with the minimum being 87 MB/s and the maximum being 93 MB/s. The write speeds started off great, but after a bit it appears that garbage collection or something else was impacting performance. On the write benchmark test the average speed was 44 MB/s with a minimum speed of 16 MB/s and a maximum speed of 91 MB/s.

Final Thoughts and Conclusions

The Silicon Power Superior 1TB microSDXC is super appealing as it just happens to be the lowest priced microSDXC card in this capacity. That is what makes it stand out from the crowd and likely why you are reading this review. Many will come trying to see how the cheapest drive at this price point performs and kudus to those of you that are reading reviews before you buy something.

Our testing showed that the performance of this card is solid as we reached up to 94 MB/s read and 91 MB/s write speeds. Its rated speeds are 100 MB/s read and 80 MB/s write. We we able to get these speeds on benchmarks where the test file was 1GB to 5GB in size. On benchmarks using larger 16GB test files like AJA System Test the write speed dropped below 50 MB/s.

This microSDXC card works in PCs, digital cameras, smartphones, drones, portable game consoles, tablets, action cameras, trail cameras and pretty much any other device with a microSD or SD card slot. It holds gobs of data thanks to being 1TB in size and is backed by a 5-year warranty. The performance is solid and we have no concerns recommending this to our readers. You can buy it on Amazon for $169.99 shipped.

Legit Bottom Line: The Silicon Power Superior 1TB microSDXC is the lowest priced 1TB microSDXC card on the market today.