Shortages On Nvidia’s New Video Cards Will Continue

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Apr 15, 2021 - 8:33 AM

Anyone trying to purchase components to build a new gaming computer this year knows that many components are virtually impossible to get. Graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD are in particularly short supply. Anyone hoping this year was going to be the year you could finally get your hands on something like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards will be sorely disappointed by the latest news.

Nvidia says that 2021 won’t see supply get any better for PC gamers and that GPU shortages will continue into 2022. Nvidia CEO Colette Kress set a recent investor conference, “We expect demand to continue to exceed supply for much of this year. Our operations team is agile and executing fantastically. We expect our supplies to increase as the year progresses.”

Nvidia is trying to free up supply for gamers by doing things like releasing new Crypto Mining Processor mining GPUs when it noticed many of its graphics cards were being consumed by crypto miners. There’s yet to be anything to be done about scalpers gobbling up available stock and reselling it at marked-up prices.

The core of the problem is the microprocessor shortage plaguing multiple industries as Nvidia relies on Samsung and TSMC for its production. Much of the shortage is blamed on the pandemic and ongoing shutdown and slowdown in production.