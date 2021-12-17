Shelby GT500KR Starts At Under $128,000

By Shane McGlaun •

It’s very difficult to find a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 at the Ford dealership around the country that you can purchase at sticker price. Many dealerships are massively jacking up the price to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars over sticker. That could mean that the 2021 Shelby GT500KR from Shelby American is a bargain at $127,895.

That price includes the base 2022 Shelby GT500, which carries a sticker price of $72,900, assuming you could ever find one at sticker. For the extra money, the Shelby GT500KR gets lots more power with 900 horsepower at the wheels.

The car gets that extra grunt thanks to a massive 3.8-liter Whipple supercharger, high-volume supercharger intercooler, high-volume supercharger heat exchanger, and “air intake system. It also gets revised suspension and performance half shafts and custom wheels and exhaust.

One of the most noticeable parts is a special carbon fiber hood with vents to let out heat along with other carbon fiber tidbits scattered around the vehicle. Shelby American offers options that will significantly drive the price up, including a wide body kit, rear seat delete, painted stripes, and polished supercharger. Only 225 units will be made for the entire world.