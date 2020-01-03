Segway’s latest is a self-balancing wheelchair

Segway has been around for a while. It has a self-balancing two-wheeler that is favored by mall security and people who don’t want to walk. The catch with the first devices was that they were easy to crash with plenty of videos out there showing people falling off.

The latest Segway self-balancing vehicle is different in that you don’t have to stand at all. Sitting in Segway’s latest takes less exertion to a whole new level. The Segway-Ninebot S-Pod is the official name. A third wheel is added for when the device is at a stop to make it easier to get on.

To go, all a rider needs to do is work a navigational panel that causes the vehicle to shift the center of gravity and move forward or back. The S-Pod is capable of almost 25 mph and has an anticipated range of 44-miles depending on terrain.

The control pad can be removed, and the device can be steered remotely. The S-Pod isn’t aimed at those who require a wheelchair, just those who don’t want to have to walk. The self-balancing will only work as long as it has power. If the battery runs out, the device falls over reports Gizmodo.