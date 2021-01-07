Score A PlayStation Plus Membership With A Solid Discount

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 8:01 AM

PlayStation Plus is a service that many PlayStation gamers subscribe to that gets them free games and more. Typically, the subscription costs $60 for a year, but discounts are available to help you save money now and again. A new deal has turned up that will give subscribers an additional year for the same cost.

If you purchase via Eneba, add two years of service to the cart, and then use the discount code 2021PLUS at checkout, you will get two years for $58. For those who don’t want two years of service, a single year has been discounted to $30 using discount code JANDEALS.

That still about half the regular cost. These are digital codes delivered email after purchase. The codes can be entered via the PlayStation Store or the PlayStation console. These discounts will work for existing subscribers adding service time to the subscription and extending the expiration date.

The codes are for North America, and users will need a North American console to use them. Anyone up for saving money should do so while the discounts are available. It’s unclear when the discounts end.