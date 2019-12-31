Samsung to Unveil Bezel-Free TV at CES 2020

One of the most significant featured categories at each CES show has been TVs going back for years. The show is where we first saw Full HD TVs and where we saw 4K TVs. The next big thing in TVs that will be seen next month isn’t higher resolution, but thinner bezels.

No one wants to have thick bezels running around the outside of the screen. Thinner bezels are a big feature on all sorts of devices, including laptops and smartphones. Samsung will reportedly debut TVs at the show that have no bezels.

Reports indicate that Samsung was able to do this in part by mating the display panel and the main body closer together. The TVs are reportedly in mass production right now. There are some potential pitfalls for Samsung, reports SlashGear.

Some fear that the design lacking bezels could result in integrity issues since there is no bezel to hold the screen and the body together. The TV is expected to be a 65-inch unit, and it will be first seen at CES next month. Only time will tell how durable the design is.