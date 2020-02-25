Samsung to Begin Mass Production of 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM for Smartphones

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Feb 25, 2020 - 10:48 AM

Samsung has announced that it has started mass production of the industry’s first 16GB LPDDR5 mobile DRAM package for premium smartphones. The new 16GB DRAM package is an upgrade to the 12GB LPDDR5 package that the company launched in 2019. Samsung says the new 16GB advancement will add capacity to enable enhanced 5G and AI features, including graphic-rich gaming and smartphone photography.

“Samsung has been committed to bringing memory technologies to the cutting edge in allowing consumers to enjoy amazing experiences through their mobile devices. We are excited to stay true to that commitment with our new, top-of-the-line mobile solution for global device manufacturers,” said Cheol Choi, senior vice president of memory sales & marketing, Samsung Electronics. “With the introduction of a new product lineup based on our next-generation process technology later this year, Samsung will be able to fully address future memory demands from global customers.”

The new DRAM supports data transfer of 5500 megabits per second, which is approximately 1.3 times faster than Samsung’s previous offering. Compared to 8GB LPDDR4X package DRAM, the new mobile DRAM delivers more than 20 percent improvement in energy savings while offering twice the capacity.

The 16GB LPDDR5 mobile DRAM package has eight 12-gigabit chips and four 8-gigabit chips. The chips are produced at Samsung’s Pyeongtaek factory and are built using third-generation 10nm-class process technology with mass production set for the second half of 2020.